Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Long Beach man was piloting WWII-era bomber that crashed in Connecticut, killing 7

B-17 bomber crash at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut
National Transportation Safety Board agents investigate the crash of a vintage B-17 bomber at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., on Wednesday.
(National Transportation Safety Board)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Oct. 3, 2019
2:16 PM
Share

A Long Beach pilot was among seven people killed Wednesday when a vintage plane he was flying crashed at a Connecticut airport, authorities said.

Ernest McCauley, 75, was flying the World War II-era B-17 bomber when it slammed into Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks just before 10 a.m. The plane was carrying 13 people.

The plane had been in the air about five minutes when it began experiencing problems and crashed into a deicing facility at the airport before bursting into flames, Connecticut State Police said in a statement.

Also killed in the crash were: Michael Foster, 71, of Jacksonville, Fla., who was the co-pilot; Gary Mazzone, 60, of East Windsor, Conn.; James Roberts, 48, of Ludlow, Mass.; David Broderick, 56, of West Springfield, Mass.; and Robert Rubner, 64, of Tolland, Conn.

Advertisement

Five passengers and one flight engineer were injured, as well as an airport employee on the ground. All suffered burns and/or broken bones.

The National Transportation Safety Board, the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration are among the agencies investigating the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Follow Us
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement