Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Newport may have to plan for 2,300 to 5,300 new homes over next decade

IRVINE,CA., MARCH 7, 2014: Framers walk along the top of the newly constructed walls of a home in t
The Newport Beach City Council on Tuesday will consider how much home construction the city needs to accommodate to help meet the region’s housing needs.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Hillary Davis
Oct. 6, 2019
6:19 PM
Share

Newport Beach may need to plan for as many as 5,300 new homes in the next decade to meet its share of the 1.3 million homes state housing officials say are needed to alleviate the region’s housing problems.

The Newport Beach City Council on Tuesday will review the housing needs assessment formulated for Southern California this summer by the state Department of Housing and Community Development and the local share of that amount.

Newport’s allocation could range from about 2,300 to 5,300 homes, depending on the methodology used, according to a city staff report.

The Southern California Assn. of Governments — which represents Orange, Los Angeles and four other Southern California counties — is developing an allocation method for the cities and unincorporated regions under its umbrella for 2021 through 2029.

Advertisement

Though the state doesn’t require the cities to build the homes directly, they must at least accommodate the need on paper through zoning for residential development. Potential sites for new housing development in Newport Beach would be outlined in the city’s general plan, which is in the first year of an expected three-year update process.

Homes will be further allocated by income level, from “very low income” to the open-ended “above moderate.”

Top-down housing mandates have encountered resistance in Orange County. Earlier this year, the state filed suit against Newport neighbor Huntington Beach over what state officials described as its failure to allow enough home construction to accommodate a growing population, citing restrictions the city placed on its development plans for the Beach Boulevard-Edinger Avenue corridor.

The suit, which is pending, came at the request of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said it was needed to address rising housing costs that threaten economic growth and deepen inequality.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s Newport City Council meeting will start at 7 p.m., preceded at 4 p.m. by a study session.

Davis writes for Times Community News.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Hillary Davis
Follow Us
Hillary Davis covers the city of Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. She joined the Pilot in February 2017 after spending 10 years reporting for newspapers across Arizona, where she was a six-time finalist for the Arizona Press Club’s Community Journalist of the Year. She earned a master’s degree in mass communication from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona. (714) 966-5985
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement