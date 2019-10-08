Cheap rides from West Hollywood nightclub ended with sexual assaults, police say

A man posing as a ride-hailing driver outside a West Hollywood nightclub is suspected of raping two of his passengers, and the Los Angeles Police Department is now seeking additional potential victims.

Police arrested Dayvid Sherman, 48, last week on suspicion of raping an intoxicated person after two individuals — in separate cases a year apart — accused him of sexually assaulting them inside his vehicle after they left a West Hollywood nightclub.

The first attack allegedly occurred in October 2018. Authorities said Sherman offered an intoxicated patron a ride home at a price lower than other ride-hailing services in the area.

The passenger agreed but lost consciousness once inside the vehicle. The rider awoke while being sexually assaulted in the backseat, police said.

Sherman returned to the same area last month and approached another intoxicated person who had left the nightclub alone, authorities said.

That passenger also passed out inside Sherman’s vehicle, police said, and regained consciousness during the attack.

In both instances, Sherman was driving a large black SUV, according to police reports.

He is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 21, according to inmate records. It was not immediately clear whether the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has filed formal charges against Sherman.

Additional victims or anyone with information about Sherman can call Det. Javier Orijel at (323) 290-2976.