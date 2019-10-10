Construction worker who died after a 30-foot fall at San Diego high school was a Bakersfield man

An ironworker who died this week after a 30-foot fall from an under-construction building at a San Diego County high school was identified Thursday as a Bakersfield resident.

Jose Arturo Navarro, 30, died at a San Diego hospital shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, the San Diego County medical examiner’s office said.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday on the Monte Vista High School campus in Spring Valley during construction of the school’s event center. Authorities said Navarro had been connecting beams when he was somehow struck by a beam and fell from a 30-foot platform.

A second worker suffered minor injuries in the accident, a state official said.

In the hours before the fall, officials from the high school and school district held a “topping out” ceremony to note the event center’s highest beam being hoisted into place. The $17.4-million event center, scheduled to be completed next fall, will host student performances, school and community meetings, and special events.