Naked man arrested after police car chase ends with crash of a stolen van

Police officers search the area where a naked man allegedly crashed a car after a chase.
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Oct. 15, 2019
8:13 AM
Police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after a driver led officers on a car chase that ended in a crash in South Los Angeles, according to officials.

The man, whom police have not identified, was naked, wearing only Nike shoes, when he allegedly stole a van and crashed it into a box truck near the 400 block of Broadway around 2 a.m., officials said.

Video from the scene shows the naked man lying on the ground facedown as officers approach to arrest him and search the stolen van.

The suspect was hurt, but the extent of his injuries is unclear, officials said.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
