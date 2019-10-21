Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Fire on Little Mountain in San Bernardino County burns homes, threatens others

Fire in San Bernardino County on Little Mountain
A fire burning in San Bernardino County is threatening structures.
(Alert Wildfire)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Oct. 21, 2019
6:27 PM
A brush fire on Little Mountain in San Bernardino County was spreading rapidly Monday afternoon, burning some structures and threatening homes.

San Bernardino County Fire said in a tweet that the fire was several acres in size and burning near West 39th Street and North Severance Avenue. Winds were pushing it near homes, causing an immediate threat, the agency said.

About 16 fire engines, four chiefs, aircraft and two hand crews are on the scene, making up roughly 75 firefighters total.

Children in nearby after-school programs were sheltering in place, remaining indoors, according to the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

This is a breaking news story, based on preliminary information, and will be updated.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
