Fire on Little Mountain in San Bernardino County burns homes, threatens others

A brush fire on Little Mountain in San Bernardino County was spreading rapidly Monday afternoon, burning some structures and threatening homes.

San Bernardino County Fire said in a tweet that the fire was several acres in size and burning near West 39th Street and North Severance Avenue. Winds were pushing it near homes, causing an immediate threat, the agency said.

About 16 fire engines, four chiefs, aircraft and two hand crews are on the scene, making up roughly 75 firefighters total.

Children in nearby after-school programs were sheltering in place, remaining indoors, according to the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

This is a breaking news story, based on preliminary information, and will be updated.