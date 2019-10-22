LAPD reports major police incident in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles police are searching for a shooting suspect in Boyle Heights in what the agency called a “major police incident.”

As part of the search, LAPD officers have an active perimeter near 1st and Gless streets. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

An officer-involved shooting took place at that location just before 10 p.m., according to LAPD public information officers.

One officer sustained a minor injury during the incident, but it was not a result of gunfire, according to LAPD. Other details about the shooting, including whether the suspect had been hit, were not immediately clear.

Advertisement

As of 10:51 p.m., no trains were running on the Metro Gold Line between the Mariachi Plaza and Little Tokyo/Arts District stops as a result of the ongoing police activity.