California

LAPD reports major police incident in Boyle Heights

Shooting in Boyle Heights
(Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
James Queally
Oct. 22, 2019
11:38 PM
Los Angeles police are searching for a shooting suspect in Boyle Heights in what the agency called a “major police incident.”

As part of the search, LAPD officers have an active perimeter near 1st and Gless streets. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

An officer-involved shooting took place at that location just before 10 p.m., according to LAPD public information officers.

One officer sustained a minor injury during the incident, but it was not a result of gunfire, according to LAPD. Other details about the shooting, including whether the suspect had been hit, were not immediately clear.

As of 10:51 p.m., no trains were running on the Metro Gold Line between the Mariachi Plaza and Little Tokyo/Arts District stops as a result of the ongoing police activity.

