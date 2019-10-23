2 dead, 1 wounded in Long Beach bar shooting

An armed man who opened fire inside a bar in Long Beach and was later confronted by police was found dead inside the building Wednesday morning, police said, but it was unclear if the suspect died from an officer’s bullet or took his own life. A second individual was also found dead inside the bar, police said.

An officer was flagged down by a resident in the 1700 block of East Artesia Boulevard, west of Cherry Avenue, at about 12:20 a.m. and was told a person with a gun had fired shots inside the business, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The officer went to the bar, encountered the suspect and a shooting occurred, police said.

Multiple broadcast reports identified the business as the Bottoms Up Tavern.

After a Long Beach police SWAT team secured the building, officers entered and found two people, including a man believed to be the suspect, dead inside, police said. The gender of the second victim was unknown.

A third shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said.

The names of the victims and suspect were not disclosed.

No officers were injured.