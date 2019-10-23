Deputies face gunfire while responding to call near Placerville; search for suspects continues

Sheriff’s deputies were met with gunfire while responding to a call for service in a rural area just south of Placerville, Calif., early Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

It is not clear if any deputies were wounded in the shooting, which occurred sometime before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Sand Ridge Road and Mt. Aukumn Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have not said why they were called to the area. Placerville, which has a population of about 11,000 people, is about 40 miles east of Sacramento.

The sheriff’s office is calling it an “active shooter situation” as authorities continue to search for other possible assailants in the area.

“We currently have multiple people in custody and are actively clearing the area for any remaining outstanding suspects,” the agency wrote in a post on Facebook.