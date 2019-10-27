New fire in East Bay prompts evacuations in Lafayette, structures on fire

East Bay firefighters were battling a new brush fire near the Highway 24-Interstate 680 freeway interchange in the city of Lafayette in Contra Costa County.

The fire appeared to be burning on both sides of the 24 Freeway and was prompting some evacuations between the 680 and Acalanes High School. The 5 acre fire has already burned several homes.

A Los Angeles Times reporter driving past the fire saw a hill on the west side of Highway 24 in flames, close to the freeway, and billowing a massive plume of smoke. The wind in Moraga, Orinda and Lafayette — cities just north of Oakland and Berkeley, on the other side of the East Bay hills — is howling.

Downed branches littered city streets and Highway 24. Swirling funnels of leaves shower the streets. Popular walking trails in these towns were closed because of the fire danger.

In Orinda, which has been without power since about 10 p.m. Saturday, city officials arranged for food trucks to come. People lined up in front of them in the early afternoon.

Video from KNTV-TV showed the fire started where a power line fell down, leaving wires on the ground. A KNTV-TV reporter quoted a person attending a tennis tournament who saw the wind shift, and suddenly a power line went down, and moments later, an explosion occurred, sparking a fire.

At a city charging station, Ryan Yeager, 39, who is in finance, was charging medical equipment for his disabled daughter, Violet, who was in a wheelchair. He said she suffers from an disorder that requires a breathing device and a tube for nutrition.

He had ordered a $2,600 battery that was supposed to provide a few days of power but it had not yet arrived. “I don’t mind this as long as we are not having to evacuate,” he said. Later in the afternoon, the town smelled strongly of smoke as the fire in Lafayette, which borders Orinda, burned.

It marked the second significant fire in the Bay Area Sunday as the region was hit by heavy winds.

Firefighters on Sunday were gaining the upper hand on a fast-moving fire that erupted near the Carquinez Bridge, which connects Contra Costa County to Vallejo in Northern California, and quickly spread into Crockett south of the Carquinez Strait, which connects California’s two largest rivers to San Francisco Bay.