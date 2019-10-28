Getty fire causing traffic nightmare on 405 and beyond: Here’s how to get around it

The Getty fire was creating a traffic nightmare Monday morning in one of Southern California’s worst commuting choke points.

All lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass, where the fire started, were closed, as were some offramps. Officials urged drivers to avoid the 405 as well as any canyon roads to the west of the freeway, which are subject to closure.

As alternative routes, officials said to consider Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Beverly Glen Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

`

Evacuations and traffic routes for Getty fire (Los Angeles Times / LAFD)

Advertisement

A huge swath of Brentwood, Mandeville Canyon and Pacific Palisades north of Sunset Boulevard was under mandatory evacuation orders, so streets in those areas may also be forced to close.

Portions of Sepulveda Boulevard also were shut down. Mulholland Drive should be avoided, officials warned.

While many main arteries around the 405 were closed, Los Angeles International Airport officials said the fire had not affected any flights in or out of the airport.

There are currently no flight impacts due to the #GettyFire - our thoughts are with everyone in the fire’s path this morning and the firefighters on scene. https://t.co/OLFdGeR7w6 — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 28, 2019

Advertisement

The fire is moving south and west, with evacuation warnings extending to Topanga Canyon and Pacific Coast Highway.