Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Getty fire causing traffic nightmare on 405 and beyond: Here’s how to get around it

Getty Fire
The Getty fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. along the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center and spread to the south and west, threatening thousands of homes in Brentwood and other Westside hillside communities.
(KTLA)
By Hannah Fry
Ruben Vives
Oct. 28, 2019
6:43 AM
Share

The Getty fire was creating a traffic nightmare Monday morning in one of Southern California’s worst commuting choke points.

All lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass, where the fire started, were closed, as were some offramps. Officials urged drivers to avoid the 405 as well as any canyon roads to the west of the freeway, which are subject to closure.

As alternative routes, officials said to consider Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Beverly Glen Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

`

Evacuations and traffic routes for Getty fire
Evacuations and traffic routes for Getty fire
(Los Angeles Times / LAFD)
Advertisement

A huge swath of Brentwood, Mandeville Canyon and Pacific Palisades north of Sunset Boulevard was under mandatory evacuation orders, so streets in those areas may also be forced to close.

Portions of Sepulveda Boulevard also were shut down. Mulholland Drive should be avoided, officials warned.

While many main arteries around the 405 were closed, Los Angeles International Airport officials said the fire had not affected any flights in or out of the airport.

Advertisement

The fire is moving south and west, with evacuation warnings extending to Topanga Canyon and Pacific Coast Highway.

Support our journalism

  • Subscriptions make our reporting on wildfires and power outages possible. Get full access to our journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your contribution helped tell this story. Thank you.

Subscribe

CaliforniaFires
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Ruben Vives
Follow Us
Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.  
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement