California

Easy fire grows to more than 1,700 acres as winds fan blazes across Southern California

1/21
President Ronald Reagan’s Air Force One sits on display at the Reagan Library as the Easy fire burns in the neighboring hills in Simi Valley.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
2/21
Inmate crews set backfires to heavy brush along Madera Rd. as firefighters try to keep the Easy fire from crossing the road into Thousand Oaks, Calif.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
3/21
Helicopters drop water after inmate crews set backfires to heavy brush along Madera Rd. as firefighters try to keep the Easy fire from crossing the road into Thousand Oaks.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
4/21
Robyn Phipps, left, & Laura Horvitz rescue goats from a ranch along Tierra Rejada Road.  (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
5/21
Firefighters from a Ventura City and Oxnard City Fire work to extinguish hot spots from the Easy fire along Tierra Rejada Road.  (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
6/21
SIMI VALLEY CA OCTOBER 30, 2019 — Trisha Trifunovich, right, holds up Jennifer Porter, left, as gusts of wind almost blow people over in the Easy fire zone near a Simi Valley Wednesday, October 30, 2019. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)  (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
7/21
Helicopters hit flames and burning brush along Madera Road as firefighters battle the Easy fire in Simi Valley.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
8/21
A statue of President Ronald Reagan titled “Along The Trail” stands outside the Reagan Library as the Easy Fire burns in the background in Simi Valley.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
9/21
Billy Macfarlane uses a garden hose to put out embers from the Easy fire threatening his family’s ranch on Tierra Rejada Road in Simi Valley.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
10/21
Dean Cato and his son, Robert, arrive to help friend Billy Macfarlane save his family’s ranch on Tierra Rejada Road in Simi Valley.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
11/21
A horse runs free on Tierra Rejada Road early Oct. 30 as the Easy fire burns toward neighborhoods in Simi Valley.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
12/21
John Malta waters down mulch at his home while firefighters battle the Easy fire in Simi Valley.  (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
13/21
Equestrians flee with their horses as they evacuate Castle Rock Farms while firefighters battle the Easy fire in Simi Valley.  (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
14/21
People run as they flee Castle Rock Farms while firefighters battle the Easy fire in Simi Valley.  (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
15/21
Brent Lamb prepares to move horses at a ranch along Tierra Rejada Road between Simi Valley and Moorpark as the Easy fire burns.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
16/21
Jose Gutierrez evacuates horses in Simi Valley as the Easy fire burns Oct. 30 in Simi Valley.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
17/21
Smoke from the Easy fire on Tierra Rejada Road between Simi Valley and Moorpark.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
18/21
The Easy fire is burning near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Thick smoke choked the hillside where the large building — a repository of presidential records from former President Reagan’s administration — is perched.  (KTLA)
19/21
A large brush fire erupted in Simi Valley early Oct. 30 and was quickly burning toward neighborhoods, triggering mandatory evacuations amid strong Santa Ana winds.  (KTLA)
20/21
A large brush fire erupted in Simi Valley early Oct. 30 and was quickly burning toward neighborhoods, triggering mandatory evacuations amid strong Santa Ana winds.  (KTLA)
21/21
A large brush fire erupted in Simi Valley early Oct. 30 and was quickly burning toward neighborhoods, triggering mandatory evacuations amid strong Santa Ana winds.  (KTLA)
By Colleen Shalby
Richard WintonLeila MillerHannah Fry
Oct. 31, 2019
11:47 AM
Hundreds of firefighters worked overnight to gain control of a brush fire that tore through Simi Valley on Wednesday, burning homes and forcing thousands to flee amid raging Santa Ana winds.

The Easy fire grew slightly overnight, reaching 1,723 acres, and was 10% contained by Thursday morning. Despite strong winds overnight, crews were able to hold fire lines in place, stopping the blaze from spreading into adjacent communities, said Mike DesForges, a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department.

That progress brought relief for residents eager to return to their homes. By midmorning Thursday, officials had lifted all mandatory evacuations affecting some 26,000 Simi Valley, Moorpark and Thousand Oaks residents.

DesForges said crews would work throughout the day to put out hot spots still smoldering in thick brush. Strong winds are still a major concern, so strike teams have been stationed in neighborhoods to keep an eye on the fire line.

“If there’s hot spots that break out, they’ll go in and handle that,” DesForges said.

At the height of the fire, roughly 7,000 homes were in harm’s way.

The fire broke out about 6 a.m. Wednesday at Easy Street and Madera Road and quickly spread south, threatening the Ronald Presidential Reagan Library. Flames lapped the brush just outside the 125,000-square-foot facility, where Reagan’s Air Force One plane is perched behind glass.

“Unfortunately it was about the worst time it could happen — 40-mile-an-hour sustained winds and fuels that were ripe and ready to carry fire,” Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said Wednesday.

As winds gusted to 60 mph, helicopters and “super scooper” aircraft dropped gallons of water over the land in a precarious attempt to contain the fire’s spread. Simi Valley police directed residents via loudspeaker to leave the neighborhood behind the library.

“One thing is sure,” resident Rory Kaplan said. “They aren’t going to let Reagan’s library burn — and that protects us.”

Sure enough, the library was not damaged.

Three firefighters were injured and two structures were destroyed in the blaze. Southern California Edison confirmed Wednesday evening that the fire broke out in its service territory near one of its subtransmission lines, which was not de-energized at the time of the eruption. The exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

Not all evacuees were human. One of the most widely shared videos from the fire showed a horse running into the smoke to apparently retrieve a colt and another horse, which many surmised to be the animal’s family. Flames could be seen nearby as thick smoke swirled around the trio. The horse whipped its head and rounded the two others as the group trotted toward safety. A fourth horse was seen not far behind.

The equestrian community routinely comes together during fires. Dozens of neighbors helped evacuate panicked horses as the Easy fire raged.

Fighting the fire was complicated by strong winds, which have helped spark several blazes throughout the state. In the Sepulveda Pass, the Getty fire continued to burn, joined by the newly ignited 46 fire in Jurupa Valley and the Hillside fire in San Bernardino.

By Halloween morning, L.A. County smelled like a bonfire, and the city skyline was blanketed by a smoky haze.

Chandler Collins, 23, said his grandmother awoke him early Wednesday at their Simi Valley home to evacuate. He quickly packed a bag, that included his Halloween costume in case he couldn’t make it back in time to retrieve for the holiday.

“I’ve never done this before, but it’s probably going to happen more often,” he said of the evacuations.

CaliforniaFires
Colleen Shalby
Follow Us
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
Richard Winton
Follow Us
Richard Winton is a crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 20 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998 and 2004. He won the ASNE Deadline News award in 2006. A native of England, after getting degrees from University of Kent at Canterbury and University of Wisconsin-Madison, he began covering politics but chose a life of crime because it was less dirty.   
Leila Miller
Follow Us
Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
