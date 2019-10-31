46 fire: Blaze ignites after a police chase ends in a crash, sets field on fire

A late-night police pursuit in Jurupa Valley that ended in a crash had devastating consequences: The car sparked a fire in a field that quickly spread to 300 acres, damaging several buildings and forcing evacuations.

Riverside County officials declared a state of emergency in the wake of the wind-driven blaze, named the 46 fire, as well as other fires burning throughout the county. The 46 fire was reported at 12:39 a.m., minutes after the car crash, and was pushed by gusts reaching 25 mph, according to law enforcement and weather officials. An hour later, the Hillside fire in San Bernardino exploded to 200 acres near Highway 18.

Video footage of the 46 fire showed flames feet away from goats and horses, as well as an animal shelter for dogs and cats. A group of ducks paddled in the Santa Ana River, with orange flames glowing in the darkness around the water.

The fire is being driven by steady winds, which aren’t expected to die down until sunset, said Casey Oswant, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the area were moderate, in the mid- to high 70s, but the air was extremely dry, keeping the fire threat high.

Firefighters works to put out a wind-driven brush fire dubbed the 46 fire in Jurupa Valley. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

The fast-moving blaze prompted fire officials to expand a mandatory evacuation order around Jurupa Road. An evacuation center has been set up at Patriot High School at 4355 Camino Real in Jurupa Valley.

The Jurupa Unified School District announced several schools in the evacuation area would close for the day, including: Granite Hill Elementary School, Ina Arbuckle Elementary School, Indian Hills Elementary School, Mission Middle School, Pacific Avenue Academy, Peralta Elementary School, Rubidoux High School, the Learning Center, the School Readiness Center and West Riverside Elementary School. The district said the schools are expected to be back in session Friday.

Metrolink commuters trying to get to Los Angeles also found themselves stranded because of the fire. The 403 line to L.A. was canceled, and passengers were asked to board train 703 on the San Bernardino line instead.



As fire officials got a better handle on the blaze, evacuation orders were reduced to residents south of Limonite Avenue, west of Crestmore, east of Van Buren and north of the Santa Ana River, according to officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Joyce Russell’s insomnia kept her up at 2:30 a.m. when she smelled smoke drifting into her Riverside home. She reckoned it was her neighbor, a smoker — but her windows were shut and the smell was different.

“That’s not cigarette smoke,” she thought. She flicked on the radio and heard that a fire was burning. A neighbor from across the street banged on Russell’s door.

“You’ve got a fire in your backyard,” he told her.

A plane drops retardent on a wind-driven brush fire dubbed the 46 fire in Jurupa Valley. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Russell peered out her back door, past her yard, which overlooks the golf course near Rancho Jurupa Park.

Although Russell has trouble seeing because she has cataracts, the sight was unmistakable, she said: “A ring of fire. Deep in the park, almost by the riverbed. A red-and-orange glow, bright red, bright orange.”

She set about gathering up her pets: Sabrina, a Chihuahua, and Tibs, a cat. She was having trouble corralling Tibs when a police officer knocked on her door and told her she had to go. Leave the cat, he told her. She’ll be OK.

Russell got in her car with her dog and crept out of her driveway, worried that because of her poor eyesight, she might hit a firefighter or police officer in the dark.

She made it as far as the end of her street, driving very slowly, when a young man approached and asked if she needed help. She asked him to take her to an evacuation center.

He got behind the wheel and drove Russell to Patriot High School, where a gymnasium had been converted into a shelter for residents displaced by the fires.

“Bless him,” she said. “Everyone’s upset with their own situation, and there he was helping someone he didn’t know.”

When Russell listened to the radio earlier this week about fires all over the state, in Los Angeles and Northern California, she would say a prayer for the people living through them. Now she finds herself in the same position.

“This is how you learn other people’s pain,” she said.

(Chris Keller / Los Angeles Times)

Before dawn, winds blew the fire right up to the fence of an animal shelter filled with more than 100 dogs and cats. Residents flocked to the Mary S. Roberts Adoption Center to move the animals to the Riverside Municipal Airport after hearing of the situation on Facebook, said Lisa Chavez, the center’s admissions counselor.

The flames later retreated, and the volunteers that had rushed to the facility were told to shelter in place instead of evacuating the pets inside.

Smoke belched from Rancho Jurupa Regional Park as the sun rose over Riverside, unspooling in dark gray coils above the empty homes and eucalyptus groves that surround the park.

At the animal shelter, rows of wire carriers stood ready in case the blaze made another advance. Volunteers cradled kittens and puppies, whispering to keep them calm. Video footage of the hours after the chaos showed kittens and dogs sleeping soundly and playing in their cages.

“It was havoc in the beginning,” Chavez said, “but we all came together as a family to take care of what we needed to do.”

The fire originated in a field in the 4800 block of Crestmore Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.