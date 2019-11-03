One man killed, another injured hours after rail service resumes on Metro A Line

One man was struck and killed by a train and another injured hours after Metro resumed rail service between downtown Los Angeles and Long Beach following completion of an eight-month, $350-million improvement project.

The incident occurred about 10:40 p.m. Saturday on tracks near Gage and Converse avenues in a neighborhood south of downtown, said Ramon Montenegro, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Transit Bureau.

One man died at the scene and the other man apparently “saw the training coming, jumped out of the way and only sustained minor injuries,” Montenegro said, noting that the area where the collision occurred was not a grade crossing.

The incident came hours after city officials celebrated the reopening of Metro’s A Line, formerly known as the Blue Line.

The 22-mile line, which originally opened in 1990 and is the oldest light-rail line in Los Angeles County, was closed in January for upgrades.