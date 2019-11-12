Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting survivors sue organizers of the event

la-photos-1staff-460943-me-gilroy-shooting-folo-kkn-58332-001036264
Residents attend a vigil for three people who were killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California in July.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Nov. 12, 2019
11:09 AM
Five people injured in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in July are suing the event’s organizers, saying negligent security contributed to the deadly encounter.

Randall Scarlett, an attorney representing the shooting survivors, filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning, four months after the July 28 shooting in Northern California that left three dead and more than a dozen injured.

Thousands were in attendance at the popular food festival at the “Garlic Capital of the World” in Santa Clara County when a gunman later identified as Santino William Legan opened fire, authorities said.

Gilroy police said Legan circumvented the festival’s security by entering from a creek area and cutting through a fence. Chief Scot Smithee said the event, founded in 1979, had security checkpoints with metal detectors.

The famed fest was winding down when gunfire erupted at 5:30 p.m. Officers patrolling the end of the three-day event shot and killed Legan after the rampage began.

