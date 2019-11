An infant was pronounced dead Wednesday evening shortly after its body was discovered in Walnut.

The baby was discovered about 5:45 p.m. in the 20700 block of Amar Road and taken to a hospital, where the child was pronounced dead at 6:22 p.m.

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were still at the scene as of 8:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story, based on preliminary information, and will be updated.