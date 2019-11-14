Saugus High School shooting: Lockdowns, details on injuries, school closures, advisories

At least six people were hurt in a shooting early Thurday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.
Here is what we know:
Details
- Authorities described the gunman as a teenager who fled the campus after the shooting. A manhunt is underway.
- The condition of the victims is unknown.
Advisories:
- The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has urged residents who live around the campus to shelter in place.
- All schools in the William H. Hart School District are on lockdown.
- Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.
- Parents are also being told told to avoid the area for now.
- The Sheriff’s Department has set up Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road as a family reunification center.