California

Saugus High School shooting: Lockdowns, details on injuries, school closures, advisories

Screenshot of an aerial view of Saugus High School.
By Hannah Fry
Alejandra Reyes-VelardeRichard Winton
Nov. 14, 2019
8:44 AM
At least six people were hurt in a shooting early Thurday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.
Here is what we know:

Details

  • Authorities described the gunman as a teenager who fled the campus after the shooting. A manhunt is underway.
  • The condition of the victims is unknown.

Advisories:

  • The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has urged residents who live around the campus to shelter in place.
  • All schools in the William H. Hart School District are on lockdown.
  • Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.
  • Parents are also being told told to avoid the area for now.
  • The Sheriff’s Department has set up Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road as a family reunification center.
Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
