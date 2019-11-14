What we know about Saugus High shooting suspect: He turned 16 today, was a ‘quiet kid’

A Saugus High School student who turned 16 on Thursday is suspected of shooting five people on campus, killing two, before turning the gun on himself.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 7:38 a.m. Thursday and minutes later arrived at the Santa Clarita school to find six students with gunshot wounds, including the shooter. They were all transported to the hospital, where a 16-year-old female student and a 14-year-old male student died.

The shooter, who Sheriff Alex Villanueva said was in the hospital in “grave condition,” was identified by eyewitnesses and from surveillance video. His name has not been released. Officials said his mother and girlfriend were at the Sheriff’s Department station waiting to be interviewed.

A neighbor who said she has known the suspect’s family for years said she was stunned.

“All I can tell you from what I know is they were wonderful, wonderful people,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. “I don’t understand it. It doesn’t make sense.”

The woman said the family lost a loved one recently and that took a toll, but they were good neighbors.

“He was in scouting, he was in track and a very kind, sweet boy,” she said of the suspect. “I don’t understand the psychology.”

The suspect’s father died of a heart attack in December 2017, according to an online obituary. Sheriff’s sources told The Times that the father was a hunter and owned several weapons.

Brooke Hougo, 18, said she ran cross-country with the suspect and the two occasionally talked.

“I would have never expected anything like this,” Hougo said. “He was just a quiet kid.”

They were also in the same second-period AP psychology class.

“I’m glad I didn’t go,” she said.