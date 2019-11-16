5 dead, including 3 children, in San Diego shooting

Five members of a family, including three children, died in a shooting at a home in the Paradise Hills neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.

Another child was wounded and undergoing surgery, authorities said.

The suspect is believed to be among the dead, homicide Lt. Matt Dobbs told reporters outside the home.

The first 911 call to the home in the southeastern part of the city came in at 6:49 a.m., Dobbs said, according to OnSceneTV. The caller didn’t speak to the dispatcher, but the sound of arguing could be heard in the background.

While officers were en route to the home, a relative who lives next door called 911 and reported hearing arguing and what sounded like a nail gun being fired, Dobbs said.

Arriving officers received no answer when they knocked on the front door, so they went around back and looked through a window, where they saw a child on the floor covered in blood, Dobbs said. The officers broke through a front window to enter the home and found several people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A 3-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were dead at the scene. A 5-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy were taken to a hospital, where they died. An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized and undergoing surgery Saturday morning.

No names have not been released.

Detectives did not say which family member is believed to be the shooter, citing the ongoing investigation. It was unclear if the suspected shooter died from a self-inflicted wound.

“There are no outstanding suspects at this time,” Dobbs said.

A gun was found inside the house but authorities have not disclosed what type.

Dobbs said a mother and four children lived in a granny flat adjacent to the main house, where other family members lived. It was unclear how many people total lived in the compound.

Wilkens and Davis write for the San Diego Union-Tribune.