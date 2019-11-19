6-year-old girl killed in fiery crash in Stevenson Ranch, CHP says

A 6-year-old girl was killed Monday after a driver lost control of her vehicle, striking several traffic signals and slamming into a tree before the car burst into flames in Stevenson Ranch, authorities said.

The crash took place at the Old Road and Pico Canyon Road in the Santa Clarita Valley about 9:40 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

A 31-year-old Bakersfield woman was driving a 2019 Subaru north on the Old Road at what appeared to be a high speed when the vehicle veered into southbound traffic and struck a curb, a sign and a traffic signal, the CHP said. Witnesses told KTLA-TV Channel 5 the driver was speeding.

The Subaru then crossed Pico Canyon Road before striking another traffic signal, a tree and a signal box. The out-of-control car eventually came to a stop at the northwest corner of the intersection and erupted in flames, investigators said.

Bystanders pulled the driver and two children, a 6-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl, from the burning vehicle. All three were taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where the older girl died, police said. The driver’s relationship to the children was not immediately clear.

The child’s name had not been released Tuesday morning because next of kin had not been notified, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said.