4-pound dog squashed by FedEx package, says family who had to euthanize beloved pet

A Venice family said it had to euthanize its dog after the animal was seriously injured by a FedEx package that was thrown over a fence.

Pet owners Keiko Napier and Mitchell Galin said their 4-pound Yorkshire terrier, Cooper, was struck by a large, heavy box thrown over a wall into their Venice yard over the weekend. Galin told CBS-TV Channel 2 that when he went outside, he found the dog lying in a pool of blood underneath the FedEx package, which was stuffed with crystal and a Christmas present.

Cooper, who often wore a bow between her ears, suffered injuries to her lungs and liver, prompting her owners to euthanize the dog.

“It was painful to watch your dog in pain,” Galin said.

In a statement, FedEx said it was investigating the incident and working to determine “appropriate action.” The company said it planned to cover Cooper’s veterinary bills.

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and all service providers contractually agree to handle packages with the utmost care.”

Napier, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday, said she hoped FedEx would issue a companywide mandate instructing drivers not to throw packages.

“Our grandchild plays out here. My mother is out here gardening. I’m here gardening. And the package was so heavy, should it have struck one of us, it would’ve caused damage — very, very severe damage,” Napier told the television station.

Typically, if a package cannot securely be delivered to a customer’s home, FedEx delivers it to a nearby FedEx office or a Walgreens store, according to the delivery company’s website.