Assault rifle, target list found after student threatens mass shooting at South L.A. school, sheriff says

A call about a student who threatened to shoot his classmates has resulted in the seizure of an AR-15 assault rifle, a list of targeted students and a drawing of the school’s layout, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A student was also arrested, authorities said.

Officials released few details about the investigation Friday morning but said more information would be released at an 11:30 a.m. news conference. Sheriff’s officials did not say which school was targeted, but did say the campus was in South Los Angeles.

After responding to the call, deputies at the Sheriff Department’s Century station served a search warrant at an unknown location. In addition to the weapon, officials found ammunition.

Advertisement