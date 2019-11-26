Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Storm slams into Northern California with heavy snow, rain

Cars driving in the snow
Snow along Interstate 80
(Caltrans)
By Hannah Fry
Rong-Gong Lin II
Nov. 26, 2019
4:54 PM
Share
SAN FRANCISCO — 

The Thanksgiving-week storm hit Northern California on Tuesday, bringing heavy snow and winds that closed Interstate 80 near Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service said snow was falling at the 2,500-foot level in the Sierras and that this was just a preview of worse weather to come.

“Much worse conditions expected later this afternoon and tonight with nearly impossible travel with heavy snow and white out conditions. Hazardous travel through Wednesday,” the NWS said,

Snow was also sticking at the 1,000-foot level in parts of Shasta County along Interstate 5.

Advertisement

The cold front, which originated in the Gulf of Alaska, hit the San Francisco area with rain this afternoon. Most areas will see half an inch to 2 inches of rain. The heaviest rainfall will occur between 5 and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters issued a flash flood watch from 2 to 10 p.m. for the portion of northern Sonoma County struck a month ago by the Kincade fire. The blaze charred nearly 78,000 acres and destroyed more than 370 homes.

Meteorologists are warning of moderate to briefly heavy rainfall rates of a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch per hour, bringing the potential for flash flooding, rockslides and debris flows in the burn area. Officials urged residents to monitor weather reports and be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued.

Advertisement

The rain will likely hit the Central Coast by midnight before moving into Los Angeles County by sunrise on Wednesday. The storm is expected to dump one to two inches of precipitation in the coast and valleys, and up to three inches in the foothills and lower elevations of the mountains, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“There’s likely going to be heavy rain for the morning commute in Los Angeles tomorrow, so people should be prepared for that,” she said.

The storm also brings the potential for debris flows in burn-scarred areas in Southern California, including the San Fernando Valley region affected by the Saddleridge fire and the Easy fire in Simi Valley.

There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday with brief pockets of heavy rain. Sustained precipitation could cause mudslides in burn areas, the weather service warned.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Rong-Gong Lin II
Follow Us
Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter, specializing in covering statewide earthquake safety issues. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement