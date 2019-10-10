Saddleridge fire jumps 210, 5 freeways as Santa Ana winds push it toward Sylmar; evacuations ordered

Los Angeles city and county firefighters were battling a fast-moving blaze in Sylmar on Thursday night that jumped two freeways and pushed toward the community, aided by Santa Ana winds, authorities said.

The Saddleridge fire started about 9 p.m. on the north side of the 210 Freeway, but with winds gusting up to 60 mph, firebrands soared over the 210 and 5 freeways and ignited more dry brush. A 30-acre spot fire broke out west of Balboa and was moving west, officials said.

Evacuations have been ordered for Oakridge Estates, Glenoaks and the Foothill area. “If you live in that area, please just pack up and leave now,” Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department said during an interview with Fox 11.

The main fire was at least 60 acres and growing. An industrial area was burning, Stewart said, and nearby residences were threatened.

Advertisement

Firefighters were focusing their air attack on the rear of the fire in the hills, Stewart said, while firefighters on the ground were defending structures.

Winds were blowing at about 10 to 15 mph on the valley floor and about 25 mph in the foothills above Sylmar, with gusts as strong as 60 mph. The air remains extremely dry and primed to encourage fire growth, the National Weather Service said.

The California Highway Patrol shut down the 210 Freeway in both directions near the Yarnell Street offramp and 5 Freeway interchange.

CHP dispatch logs showed many motorists calling 911 reporting they were stuck on the freeway because of the fire. One person said they were scared that the network of high-voltage power lines that dominate the skyline in that area could fall onto the freeway.

Advertisement

Those same power lines appeared to hinder firefighters’ efforts to drop water directly onto the flames as winds pushed the water sideways.

The Los Angeles Department of Water & Power announced at 10:43 p.m. that it had shut off power flow along major transmission lines in vicinity of the fire to assist with firefighting operations.