Thousands without power in Lake Arrowhead area because of winter storm

Thousands of people in the Lake Arrowhead area were without power Sunday after heavy snow and strong winds resulted in widespread outages in the San Bernardino Mountains, officials said.

About 8,000 Southern California Edison customers were affected in mountain communities, including Skyland, Twin Peaks, Running Springs, Cedar Glen, Forest Falls and Crestline, where many residents have been without power since Thanksgiving Day, according to the utility. It was not clear when power would be restored.

Firewood was being distributed to residents in several of the mountain communities.

State Route 18 from Lucerne to Big Bear was reopened Saturday after it was temporarily forced to shut down because of heavy snow. On Sunday, State Route 138 east of Interstate 15 was open to residents only, the California Department of Transportation said.

Last week’s storm dumped several feet of snow on the area’s mountain communities. About four feet of snow had already fallen on Big Bear Mountain Resort — east of Lake Arrowhead — as of Friday morning.

The wintry conditions forced Snow Valley Mountain Resort to delay its season opening until Sunday morning. The ski resort planned to open last week, according to its Twitter feed.

The big chill across Southern California continued Sunday as the region braces for more rain this week. One to two inches of rain is forecast in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties between late Tuesday and Wednesday night, as a new storm makes its way across the region.

The Bay Area will also see increased rain, with the brunt of the storm hitting the Monterrey coastal range, with the Santa Cruz Mountains expected to get up to 10 inches of rainfall.