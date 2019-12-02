City, sheriff targeted black and Latino renters for illegal evictions, feds allege

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday filed suit against the city of Hesperia and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, accusing the agencies of discriminatory practices against black and Latino renters that resulted in illegal evictions.

Federal prosecutors alleged in the lawsuit that the agencies violated the Fair Housing Act with a policy that required all rental property owners to evict tenants who had taken part in criminal activity around the property.

Prosecutors said the enforcement targeted black and Latino residents, some of whom were evicted without evidence they committed any crimes.

Authorities said Hesperia “enacted a rental ordinance with the intent of addressing what one City Council member called a ‘demographical problem’ — the city’s increasing African American and Latino population,” according to a statement released Monday.

“The Fair Housing Act prohibits local governments from enacting ordinances intended to push out African American and Latino renters because of their race and national origin, or from enforcing their ordinances in a discriminatory manner,” Asst. Atty. Gen. Eric Dreiband said in the statement. “The United States Department of Justice will continue zealously to enforce the Fair Housing Act against anyone and any organization or institution that violates the law’s protections against race, national origin, and other forms of unlawful discrimination.”

A Times investigation in 2018 reported on allegations from residents of discriminatory eviction practices in city. Amid growing controversy, the city dropped the program.

Neither the city of Hesperia nor the Sheriff’s Department could immediately be reached for comment.

The filing comes six years after federal prosecutors accused the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department of violating the U.S. Constitution and federal laws in its treatment of blacks and other residents of public housing in the Antelope Valley. Residents had complained of surprise inspections of government-subsidized, or Section 8, housing intended to ensure residents are meeting the terms of their assistance.