Career criminal shoots, kills bail bondsman trying to bring him in, authorities say

A wanted criminal shot and killed a bail bondsman who tried to apprehend him this week at a hotel in Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies with the Moreno Valley sheriff’s substation were called at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday to the 24000 block of Sunnymead Boulevard after reports of a shooting. They found James Black, a bail bondsman who was tracking a wanted felon, with a gunshot wound. Black, 42, was taken to a hospital, where the Lake Elsinore resident died.

Officials are now searching for the gunman, whom they have identified as 41-year-old Chad James Green, and are asking anyone who comes in contact with him to call 911.

“Green should be considered as armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

According to court records in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, Green has a criminal history dating to 1998. Under various aliases from 1998 to 2019, his crimes include burglary, assault, evasion of a police officer, possession of a firearm and the receipt of stolen property. Most recently, he was charged with one count of burglary in January when he entered a home while the resident was inside.

Records show Green had a warrant issued for his arrest in April related to a previous bond forfeiture.

A LinkedIn page for James Black shows that he was a former Marine who for the past five years served as director of a fugitive apprehension company called Black Umbrella Group. In his bio, Black says he was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq “multiple times” while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. He adds that he “has worked globally to locate and apprehend hundreds of felony fugitives in coordination with state, federal and international law enforcement agencies.”

According to the U.S. Fugitive Recovery Service International, where Black worked as a supervisor after working as a private contractor in Afghanistan, Green escaped through a third-story window at the hotel after the shooting and is now the subject of a multistate manhunt by the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Green’s arrest.

City News Service contributed to this report.