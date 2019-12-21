In 2019, California was rocked by earthquakes, blackouts and wildfires

‘Extreme red flag conditions’

Red flag warnings were issued throughout the state in the fall. (National Weather Service)

Southern California knows all about the Santa Ana winds — the hot autumn gusts that have caused massive fires over the years and inspired writers such as Raymond Chandler and Joan Didion. But this year, we got a new term — “extreme red flag conditions.” The National Weather Service issued the bulletin as the worst winds in years bore down on

the region. As predicted, they fueled numerous fires, but none disastrous.