Ridgecrest earthquake packed the power of 45 nuclear bombs, but its impact was muted

There’s a direction to earthquakes that becomes especially pronounced when they are large — say, a magnitude 6.5 or greater. An earthquake will begin at a particular point under the Earth’s surface, then move along a fault. In the case of the July 5 earthquake, 30 miles of the fault moved — with the earthquake moving in two directions at a speed of perhaps 1½ to 2 miles per second about 10 miles northwest of the epicenter and 20 miles to the southeast.