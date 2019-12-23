Police sergeant arrested on suspicion of domestic violence at Carlsbad home

A San Diego police sergeant was arrested at his Carlsbad home Sunday morning on suspicion of domestic violence, police said.

Sgt. Don Williams, 56, was taken into custody after Carlsbad police were called to his home around 9:36 a.m.

Carlsbad Lt. Jason Jackowski said Monday that police officers had received a report of domestic violence but declined to provide further details. The sergeant was off-duty and was arrested without incident, San Diego police said in a statement.

Williams was booked into the Vista jail. As of midday Monday, his name could not be found in online jail records, indicating bail had been posted.

He has been placed on unpaid leave from the San Diego Police Department, and his “police officer powers” have been removed by Chief David Nisleit, the department said in a statement. Williams, who has been with the department more than 22 years, was assigned to the Mid-City Division.

The Carlsbad Police Department is investigating the incident.