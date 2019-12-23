Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Police sergeant arrested on suspicion of domestic violence at Carlsbad home

A line of San Diego police cars in La Jolla.
A sergeant with the San Diego police was arrested Sunday at his home in Carlsbad.
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña
Dec. 23, 2019
1:19 PM
A San Diego police sergeant was arrested at his Carlsbad home Sunday morning on suspicion of domestic violence, police said.

Sgt. Don Williams, 56, was taken into custody after Carlsbad police were called to his home around 9:36 a.m.

Carlsbad Lt. Jason Jackowski said Monday that police officers had received a report of domestic violence but declined to provide further details. The sergeant was off-duty and was arrested without incident, San Diego police said in a statement.

Williams was booked into the Vista jail. As of midday Monday, his name could not be found in online jail records, indicating bail had been posted.

He has been placed on unpaid leave from the San Diego Police Department, and his “police officer powers” have been removed by Chief David Nisleit, the department said in a statement. Williams, who has been with the department more than 22 years, was assigned to the Mid-City Division.

The Carlsbad Police Department is investigating the incident.

Andrea Lopez-Villafaña
Andrea Lopez-Villafaña covers the neighborhoods of San Diego for The San Diego Union-Tribune. She graduated from San Diego State where she worked for the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Aztec. She was previously with San Diego CityBeat and La Prensa San Diego.
