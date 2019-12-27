Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Need a ride? Metro trains and buses are free on New Year’s Eve

A Metro Green Line train passes by a transit line under construction in El Segundo in this 2016 file photo.
A Metro Green Line train passes by a transit line under construction in El Segundo in this 2016 file photo.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Dec. 27, 2019
9:27 AM
Share

Celebrants hoping to ring in 2020 without getting behind the wheel of a car will be able to ride free on Metro buses and trains on New Year’s Eve.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is waiving its $1.75 one-way fare from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. Trains on Metro’s six rail lines will arrive every 10 to 12 minutes, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. After 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, trains will arrive every 20 minutes until 5 a.m.

Passengers looking to take a bus to and from their festivities can ride for free on the 29 routes that make up Metro’s overnight network. Buses on the Orange Line will operate every 20 to 50 minutes between North Hollywood and Chatsworth, while buses on the Silver Line will operate every 20 to 60 minutes between El Monte and the Harbor Gateway Transit Center.

The free rides are an effort to help revelers “ring in the New Year safely,” Metro said in a news release.

Advertisement

Rail stations with fare gates will be unlocked, and the card scanners located on rail platforms and inside buses will not be deducting funds. Regular fares will resume at 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement