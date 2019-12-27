Need a ride? Metro trains and buses are free on New Year’s Eve

Celebrants hoping to ring in 2020 without getting behind the wheel of a car will be able to ride free on Metro buses and trains on New Year’s Eve.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is waiving its $1.75 one-way fare from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. Trains on Metro’s six rail lines will arrive every 10 to 12 minutes, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. After 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, trains will arrive every 20 minutes until 5 a.m.

Passengers looking to take a bus to and from their festivities can ride for free on the 29 routes that make up Metro’s overnight network. Buses on the Orange Line will operate every 20 to 50 minutes between North Hollywood and Chatsworth, while buses on the Silver Line will operate every 20 to 60 minutes between El Monte and the Harbor Gateway Transit Center.

The free rides are an effort to help revelers “ring in the New Year safely,” Metro said in a news release.

Rail stations with fare gates will be unlocked, and the card scanners located on rail platforms and inside buses will not be deducting funds. Regular fares will resume at 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day.