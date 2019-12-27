Woman runs over, kills gunman who shot family member, police say

A woman is in custody after police say she ran over and killed a man suspected of shooting one of her relatives on Christmas morning in San Jose.

Police responded to a silent burglar alarm in the 1200 block of East Santa Clara Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, they found a man lying in the road and a loaded firearm nearby. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said he had been struck by a vehicle.

Sabrina Marie Gutierrez was taken into police custody. (San Jose Police Department)

Investigators said that before the man’s death, he had gotten into an argument with another man and shot him before fleeing on foot. While a relative took the shooting victim to a hospital, where he was treated and survived, another family member chased the suspected gunman onto a nearby sidewalk with her car and ran the man down, authorities said.

The driver, identified as Sabrina Marie Gutierrez, 22, fled after striking the man, police said. She was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder. Jail records show she is being held without bail.

Advertisement

The Santa Clara County coroner’s office has not released the name of the man who was run over, pending notification of next of kin.

According to San Jose police, the death is the city’s 34th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Anthony Kilmer or Det. Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.