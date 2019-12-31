Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Four people treated for possible fentanyl exposure at Woodland Hills hotel

Los Angeles fire officials responded to a hotel Tuesday morning in Woodland Hills after four people were possibly exposed to fentanyl.
(KTLA)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Dec. 31, 2019
8:32 AM
Four people inside a Woodland Hills hotel room were being treated Tuesday morning after possibly being exposed to fentanyl.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the Extended Stay America at 20205 W. Ventura Blvd. shortly before 7 a.m. for a hazardous materials call, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Three people appear to be in stable condition, but one person is in grave condition. The hotel room has been closed off and a hazmat team called to the scene, Stewart said.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid at least 10 times more powerful than morphine, is often mixed with other opioids to produce a stronger high. Last year, health officials and law enforcement warned that fentanyl was starting to show up in cocaine and methamphetamine. Experts say the substance can be lethal, even in small doses.

Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
