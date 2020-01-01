Rose Parade 2020 - Live updates: What you need to know as clock ticks down

Happy New Year! The 2020 Rose Parade is slated to start in less than three hours. Here is what you need to know to prepare for, watch and enjoy Pasadena’s most colorful annual spectacle.

Time and location

The Rose Parade rolls at 8 a.m. starting from the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard. For most of the 5.5-mile route, the floats will travel along Colorado Boulevard, where thousands of spectators will be stationed for the best views.

Expect big crowds. Nearly 800,000 people are expected to attend the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl, both organized by the Tournament of Roses Association. Special security will be in place to protect the throngs.

Public transportation, parking and road closures

The Gold Line has several stops near the parade route: Del Mar, Memorial Park, Lake and Allen stations. Umbrellas, chairs and coolers will not be permitted on the trains. Roundtrip fare is $3.50.

Overnight street parking begins at noon on Dec. 31, for that evening only. No parking is allowed along the route. Paid parking is available at lots and structures near the route.

Starting Tuesday night, several streets in the Pasadena area will be closed. The California Department of Transportation will also close or restrict off-ramps and on-ramps of the 710, 210, 134 and 110 freeways.

Weather

The day may start off chilly, so if you arrive before sunrise, you may want to bring some mittens or gloves. But temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s by the afternoon, with skies clear and mostly sunny. Santa Ana winds on Tuesday are expected to weaken by Wednesday.

Costs

Curbside, it’s first-come, first-served to grab a spot to watch the parade. The die-hard fans will have camped out overnight for a front-row seat.

Grandstand seating is available through Dec. 31. Tickets range from $60 to $110 and can be purchased from sharpseating.com.

Safety

Officers from the Pasadena Police Department — and their canine units — will be out in full force to manage public safety during the parade.

Overnight camping is only permitted on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Tents, sofas, boxes, unoccupied seats, ladders and scaffolding are not allowed along the parade route. Bonfires are strictly prohibited and considered “illegal burns,” punishable by a fine and/or jail time. Fireworks are also banned.

For up-to-date text message alerts from public safety officials, text ROSEPARADE to 888777.

Channels

If you decide to skip the crowds and watch the parade from the comfort of your home, these channels will have a live broadcast beginning at 8 a.m. PST:

ABC-7

KTLA-5

NBC-4

Univision

The Hallmark Channel

Funny or Die’s “Rose Parade Live With Cord & Tish,” will apparently not be streaming this year. It’s a blow for all those who love Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon’s satirical take on live parade coverage — and the reactions from Twitter users who aren’t in on the joke.

Grand marshal and theme

This year, there are three Rose Parade grand marshals: Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, actress Gina Torres and performer Rita Moreno.

Moreno is distinguished for being one of a handful of people who have achieved an EGOT: She has won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

The parade’s theme this year is “The Power of Hope.”

Enjoy the parade. Happy New Year!