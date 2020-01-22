2 people critically injured in Long Beach shooting

Two people were in critical condition Wednesday evening after being shot in a Long Beach neighborhood, authorities said.

According to preliminary information, officers on patrol near Santa Fe Avenue and West 19th Street heard gunshots, prompting them to canvass the area.

They discovered a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, said Shaunna Dandoy, a public information officer at Long Beach Police Department. Both victims were taken to a hospital by the Long Beach Fire Department, Dandoy said.

Officers believe the suspect is inside a home in the 1600 block of West 19th Street near where police found the two victims.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the home and are in the process of trying to contact the suspect, Dandoy said. Residents are asked to stay out of the area.