California

2 people critically injured in Long Beach shooting

By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Jan. 22, 2020
8:58 PM
Two people were in critical condition Wednesday evening after being shot in a Long Beach neighborhood, authorities said.

According to preliminary information, officers on patrol near Santa Fe Avenue and West 19th Street heard gunshots, prompting them to canvass the area.

They discovered a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, said Shaunna Dandoy, a public information officer at Long Beach Police Department. Both victims were taken to a hospital by the Long Beach Fire Department, Dandoy said.

Officers believe the suspect is inside a home in the 1600 block of West 19th Street near where police found the two victims.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the home and are in the process of trying to contact the suspect, Dandoy said. Residents are asked to stay out of the area.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
