Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Skateboarder says man grabbed her at O.C. park, dragged her into bushes

suspect sketch.jpg
Authorities are seeking a man suspected of attacking a woman at a park in Aliso Viejo.
(Orange County Sheriff’s Department)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Jan. 22, 2020
8:16 AM
Share

Authorities on Wednesday were continuing to search for a man suspected of attacking a 22-year-old woman while she was skateboarding in Aliso Viejo this week.

The woman told Orange County sheriff’s deputies that she was skateboarding at Woodfield Park in Aliso Viejo about 6 p.m. Monday when a man she did not know tried to talk to her and then unexpectedly attacked her, said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The man threw the woman to the ground and dragged her into nearby bushes before running off, Braun said. The woman told authorities she screamed and fought back during the encounter.

The attacker is described as a man in his 40s, 6 feet tall, with dark hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and shorts. Authorities on Tuesday released a sketch of the man in an effort to identify him.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Detail at (714) 647-7419. Anonymous tips can be directed to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement