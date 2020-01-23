Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Reports of shooting prompt lockdown at elementary school in Oxnard

Gunfire was reported near McAulliffe School in Oxnard on Thursday.
By Julia BarajasStaff Writer 
Jan. 23, 2020
12:34 PM
An elementary school in Oxnard is on lockdown following reports of a possible shooting.

In a statement, the Oxnard Police Department indicated that officers are “in the initial stages of investigating” near Via Marina Avenue and Offshore Street.

As a result, students and staff at McAulliffe Elementary School in the 3300 block of Via Marina Avenue must shelter in place, authorities said.

Police were urging residents keep away from the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Julia Barajas
