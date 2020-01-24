Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Woman dies after her clothing gets caught in raisin machine

la-lraab-1480959794-snap-photo
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
Jan. 24, 2020
5:21 PM
SANGER, Calif.  — 

A woman died Friday after her clothing got caught in a raisin processing machine in the Central Valley, authorities said.

The 33-year-old woman was working at the Del Rey Packing plant in Sanger, east of Fresno, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

Her clothing became entangled with a shaft to a cylinder that breaks up bunches of raisins and she struck her head, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a statement.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The woman was a contract worker and it was her second season at the plant, authorities said.

Cal/OSHA will investigate to determine whether any workplace safety regulations were violated “such as failure to adequately train employees or maintain equipment,” the agency said.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
