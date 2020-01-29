Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Books

‘American Dirt’ publisher cancels entire book tour due to ‘safety’ concerns

la_ca_american_dirt_book_251.JPG
Jeanine Cummins for her book “American Dirt.”
(Joe Kennedy)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
Jan. 29, 2020
12:47 PM
Share

Flatiron Books, the publisher of the contentious migrant novel “American Dirt,” has canceled its book tour with Jeanine Cummins.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Bob Miller, president and publisher of Flatiron Books, wrote: "[O]ur concerns about safety have led us to the difficult decision to cancel the book tour. Based on specific threats to booksellers and the author, we believe there exists real peril to their safety.” Among the canceled appearances was Cummins’ participation in a Los Angeles Times Book Club event on March 11.

In response to the massive backlash that Cummins and her novel has sparked, the publishing group said it will be “organizing a series of town hall meetings, where Jeanine will be joined by some of the groups who have raised objections to the book. We believe that this provides an opportunity to come together and unearth difficult truths to help us move forward as a community.”

Entertainment & Arts
Commentary: ‘American Dirt’ is what happens when Latinos are shut out of the book industry
El Salvador Civil War Salvadoran Troops 1989
Entertainment & Arts
Commentary: ‘American Dirt’ is what happens when Latinos are shut out of the book industry
“American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins was celebrated by many critics as the great immigrant novel of our day. Then Latinos called it out as a stereotype-riddled act of appropriation.
More Coverage
Column: ‘American Dirt’s’ white author had the audacity to write about the migrant experience. Guess what, that’s OK
Gina Rodriguez and Salma Hayek touted ‘American Dirt.’ Then they backtracked
Advertisement

Critics of “American Dirt” have accused the novel of being a harmful act of cultural appropriation, riddled with stereotypes about Mexico and the struggles of migrants.

Books
Newsletter
Love a good book?

Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dorany Pineda
Follow Us
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement