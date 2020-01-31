19-year-old man dies after fire at Westside high-rise

A 19-year-old man injured in a Westside apartment blaze earlier this week has died, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Friday evening.

Officials declined to identify the victim because of patient confidentiality rules and an ongoing fire investigation. The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to a call from The Times.

The fire, which began around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and spread quickly across two floors of a 270-unit building at the Barrington Plaza apartments, injured 13 people.

About 300 firefighters responded to assist with firefighting and evacuations. At least seven people were sent to a hospital, including a 3-month-old baby. Two firefighters suffered minor burns.

Earlier Friday, several members of the Los Angeles City Council called for mandating sprinkler systems in all residential towers across the city.

Councilman Mike Bonin, whose district includes Barrington Plaza, said that requiring sprinklers in all residential high-rises was a “basic, common-sense public safety measure.”

Times staff writers Emily Alpert Reyes and Hannah Fry contributed to this report.