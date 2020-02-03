Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus heading from L.A. to Bay Area

Shooting on Greyhound bus
An investigation is underway in Lebec after one person was killed and five others were shot aboard a Greyhound bus headed to the Bay Area.
(KTLA)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Feb. 3, 2020
6:47 AM
Share

A woman was killed and five other people were wounded early Monday when a man opened fire on a Greyhound bus traveling on Interstate 5 through Kern County, police said.

Several passengers on the bus traveling from Los Angeles to the Bay Area called police to report an active shooter shortly before 1:30 a.m., said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings.

It is not clear why the gunman opened fire on the bus. After the shooting, the bus driver pulled to the right shoulder of the freeway, and the shooter voluntarily got off the bus, Pennings said, leaving behind a black handgun.

The bus driver then traveled to the next freeway exit, at Grapevine Road, stopping at a Valero gas station to get medical treatment for the passengers, Pennings said.

Advertisement

Five people on the bus were taken to hospitals for treatment. A woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Pennings said. The ages, genders and conditions of those who had been shot were not immediately available. Authorities said there were several dozen people aboard the bus at the time of the shooting.

The gunman, who has not been identified, was taken into custody, authorities said. Photos from the scene showed the bus parked at a Valero gas station in Lebec.

“I’ve been on for 25 years and I’ve never seen this happen,” Pennings said.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement