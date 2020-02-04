Child under coronavirus quarantine in Riverside County is taken to hospital with fever

A child who has been quarantined and monitored for the novel coronavirus with 194 others at March Air Reserve Base has been taken to a hospital after developing a fever, Riverside County health officials said Tuesday.

The child, accompanied by a parent, was taken by ambulance to Riverside University Health System Medical Center on Monday night. Both are undergoing testing and observation for the virus. Samples will be submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and results are expected later this week, officials said.

“The child has no other symptoms or issues other than the temperature,” Riverside County Department of Public Health spokesman Jose Arballo Jr. said.

Advertisement

Nearly 200 people arrived at the base last week after fleeing China amid the coronavirus outbreak and have been under a 14-day federal quarantine set by the CDC. There have been six confirmed cases of coronavirus in California, but none in Riverside County.

In a separate incident Monday, an individual who flew into Los Angeles International Airport from China has been transferred to the base and is also under quarantine, health officials said.

“The individual has no symptoms of novel coronavirus but was moved to March out of an abundance of caution and because of their travel history,” Riverside County health officials said in a statement.

The traveler will be isolated from the other people at the base for the next few days.

Advertisement

The CDC has confirmed 11 cases of coronavirus in the United States and expects that number will grow.