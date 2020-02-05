6 dogs killed in Pomona house fire

Six dogs were killed in a fire that broke out overnight at a home in Pomona, authorities said Wednesday.

The blaze erupted about 1:25 a.m. on the first floor of a two-story home in the 1600 block of North Park Avenue, said Michael Pittman, a supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 2:10 a.m. No one was injured in the blaze, but six dogs were found dead in the home, Pittman said.

The size and breed of the animals were not immediately available, Pittman said, but Fire Battalion Chief Michael McCormick told KABC-TV they were “small little lap dogs.”

The fire displaced four adults, and the American Red Cross was contacted on their behalf, Pittman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.