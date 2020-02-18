Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Firefighter killed battling Porterville library fire

Porterville library map
(Los Angeles Times )
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Feb. 18, 2020
8:41 PM
One firefighter has died and another is missing after dozens of first responders rushed to put out a fire that engulfed the Porterville, Calif. library late Tuesday afternoon.

KFSN-TV Channel 30 reported that officials confirmed one Porterville firefighter died and another was missing, but no further information was available.

Several videos circulating on Twitter showed flames coming out of the roof of the library, which sits about a block from the city’s fire department.

More than 50 firefighters from local, county and Cal Fire crews responded to the two-alarm fire that started about 4 p.m., according to KMPH-TV Channel 26.

About a month ago, local leaders held a special joint meeting of the Porterville City Council and the Library and Literacy Commission to discuss the need for a new library, the Porterville Recorder reported.

At that meeting, Porterville Mayor Martha Flores asked how much the library’s operating costs were, the newspaper reported. City Manager John Lollis said the cost was about $1.25 million. A new library would cost an estimated $33 million, he said.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
