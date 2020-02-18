Firefighter killed battling Porterville library fire

One firefighter has died and another is missing after dozens of first responders rushed to put out a fire that engulfed the Porterville, Calif. library late Tuesday afternoon.

KFSN-TV Channel 30 reported that officials confirmed one Porterville firefighter died and another was missing, but no further information was available.

Several videos circulating on Twitter showed flames coming out of the roof of the library, which sits about a block from the city’s fire department.

More than 50 firefighters from local, county and Cal Fire crews responded to the two-alarm fire that started about 4 p.m., according to KMPH-TV Channel 26.

About a month ago, local leaders held a special joint meeting of the Porterville City Council and the Library and Literacy Commission to discuss the need for a new library, the Porterville Recorder reported.

At that meeting, Porterville Mayor Martha Flores asked how much the library’s operating costs were, the newspaper reported. City Manager John Lollis said the cost was about $1.25 million. A new library would cost an estimated $33 million, he said.

