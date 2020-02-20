2nd firefighter killed in Porterville library fire remembered for dedication, ready smile

The death toll from a fire that tore through a public library in Central California has risen to two after authorities found the remains of a second firefighter.

Patrick Jones, 25, had gone missing while battling the Porterville library fire, which erupted about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. His body was found in the charred structure, Porterville Fire Department officials said Wednesday night.

Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa, 35, also was killed in the blaze, which officials suspect was the result of arson. Two 13-year-old boys were arrested and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of arson, manslaughter and conspiracy earlier this week, authorities said.

Figueroa started his career with the city in 2007, and Jones was hired as a full-time firefighter in 2017.

“Patrick was quick to make friends with everyone in the department and known for always having a smile on his face,” officials wrote in a statement. “Patrick was always quick to help any of his fellow brothers or sisters on- or off-duty. His positive attitude was infectious around the fire station. His dedication to his training was seen in his work ethic, as he spent many evenings practicing and becoming proficient as a firefighter.”

Officials said Figueroa was known for his mantra: “KSA” — which stood for “knowledge, skill, ability.”

“When he came to work, his priorities showed, as he was also known for saying, ‘my men, the mission, then me,’” according to a department statement. “Ray not only served the citizens and community in and around Porterville, he often responded to large wildland fires across California through his career.”



The city library, located about 500 feet from the Fire Department, was built in 1953 and did not have a sprinkler system, according to Tulare County Fire Capt. Joanne Bear.

Times staff writers Colleen Shalby and Jaclyn Cosgrove contributed to this report.