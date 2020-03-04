The long-awaited murder trial of Robert Durst, subject of ‘The Jinx,’ unfolds in Los Angeles

Los Angeles prosecutors will begin presenting their case Wednesday against eccentric New York real estate heir Robert Durst, alleging he killed his best friend, Susan Berman, in her Benedict Canyon home to prevent her from incriminating him in his wife’s disappearance.

But in a murder trial expected to play out over several months, jurors will hear more than just evidence in the execution-style shooting of Berman, who was found dead on Christmas Eve in 2000.

Deputy Dist. Atty. John Lewin and his team of prosecutors have painstakingly assembled a web of evidence that spans decades, with more than 100 witnesses, dozens of hours of video and reams of documents that shed light on three crimes they say Durst committed.

There is the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, in New York. Durst waited five days to report her missing and misled authorities about the nature of their relationship, according to prosecutors. Central to this ruse was Berman, who prosecutors allege gave Durst a “false alibi” by impersonating Kathleen Durst in a call to her medical school and giving authorities the impression that she was still alive.

The case grew cold until 1999, when Durst learned New York authorities had reopened it, prosecutor say. That prompted Durst to silence Berman forever, they contend.

In the prosecution’s telling, the 2001 shooting and dismemberment of elderly neighbor Morris Black in Galveston, Texas, marked “the violent climax of his nearly year-long effort to conceal himself from New York authorities.”

Durst was acquitted in Black’s death in 2003 after claiming self-defense. The same attorneys who represented him in Galveston will defend him in Berman’s killing.

Lead defense attorney Dick DeGuerin and his team will attempt to chip away at the prosecution’s theory, which links the disappearance of Durst’s wife with the deaths of Black and Berman.

As Chip Lewis told The Times, despite a thorough investigation in New York that has lasted years, no one has ever been charged in Kathleen Durst’s disappearance. Further, defense attorneys argue that paltry physical evidence exists linking Durst to Berman’s killing.

“Bob Durst did not kill Susan Berman and doesn’t know who did,” DeGuerin told The Times last year.

In the defense view, the killing of Black in Galveston is an irrelevant “emotional hijacking” aimed at covering up for paltry evidence, Lewis said.

“Black died several months after Susan Berman was shot,” Lewis said in a statement. “The beyond gruesome nature of the dismemberment and the disposal of Black’s body are solely designed to predispose the jury to find Bob guilty of Susan Berman’s murder, despite the lack of evidence that he actually committed the crime.”

Prosecutors have said that Durst has confessed and done so with frequency. He admitted writing the so-called “cadaver note” that was sent to Beverly Hills police the day before Berman’s body was found. The note contained the word “cadaver” and had Berman’s address on it. It included the same misspelling of “Beverley” as that in a letter he had written to Berman.

A close friend, Nick Chavin, has testified that over dinner in 2014, Durst said, “I had to. It was her or me” — words Chavin said he took to be a confession.

It’s unclear whether Durst, who turns 77 next month, will take the witness stand as he did in Galveston.

Now ill and with limited mobility, he has attended each day of jury selection, rising at 4 a.m. In court, he has signaled defiance, fist-bumping attorneys and once flexing both arms above his head and looking to the audience as he slowly walked to his chair.