Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

California has 114 coronavirus cases, L.A. County has 14: Here is what you need to know

Oakland CVS Pharmacy
Protective masks and gloves are sold out at a CVS Pharmacy in Oakland on Feb. 27.
(John G. Mabanglo / European Pressphoto Agency)
By Anita Chabria
Rong-Gong Lin IIAlex Wigglesworth
March 8, 2020
5:40 PM
Share

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 114 on Sunday, as officials continued to report new cases around the state.

Riverside County declared an emergency declaration after it was announced a patient was being treated at a Rancho Mirage hospital.

Los Angeles County had announced a total of 14 cases.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the number was expected to rise as testing became more widely available. California has testing kits for 8,000 people, and a private lab — Quest Diagnostics in San Juan Capistrano — will be able to process 2,000 tests each day beginning Monday, if needed.

Advertisement

Newsom said California has tested about 788 people for the virus, but he expected that to increase dramatically in coming days with the new capacity.

California Health and Human Services head Mark Ghaly said the state has requested an additional 12,000 testing kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and expects to receive those in coming days.

CALIFORNIA

114: Positive tests

Advertisement

10,250+: People self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX

49: Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

8 cases involve a group of travelers who visited northern Italy, where coronavirus has cause widespread outbreaks.

2 are connected to close contact to a coronavirus patient.

2 are Los Angeles International Airport workers.

1 is a patient who lived in Wuhan, China.

• 1 patient from a conference in Washington.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Anita Chabria
Follow Us
Anita Chabria covers California state politics and policy for the Los Angeles Times and is based in Sacramento. Before joining The Times, she worked for the Sacramento Bee as a member of its statewide investigative team, and previously covered criminal justice and City Hall.
Rong-Gong Lin II
Follow Us
Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter, specializing in covering statewide earthquake safety issues. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.
Alex Wigglesworth
Follow Us
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement