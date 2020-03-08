California has 114 coronavirus cases, L.A. County has 14: Here is what you need to know

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 114 on Sunday, as officials continued to report new cases around the state.

Riverside County declared an emergency declaration after it was announced a patient was being treated at a Rancho Mirage hospital.

Los Angeles County had announced a total of 14 cases.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the number was expected to rise as testing became more widely available. California has testing kits for 8,000 people, and a private lab — Quest Diagnostics in San Juan Capistrano — will be able to process 2,000 tests each day beginning Monday, if needed.

Newsom said California has tested about 788 people for the virus, but he expected that to increase dramatically in coming days with the new capacity.

California Health and Human Services head Mark Ghaly said the state has requested an additional 12,000 testing kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and expects to receive those in coming days.

CALIFORNIA

• 114: Positive tests

• 10,250+: People self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX

• 49: Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

• 8 cases involve a group of travelers who visited northern Italy, where coronavirus has cause widespread outbreaks.

• 2 are connected to close contact to a coronavirus patient.

• 2 are Los Angeles International Airport workers.

• 1 is a patient who lived in Wuhan, China.

• 1 patient from a conference in Washington.

