California

These areas of California have been hardest hit by new coronavirus wave

San Francisco, with Coit Tower in the background
The San Francisco Bay Area has gone from 208 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 369 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, a 78% week-over-week increase.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Luke Money
California coronavirus case rates have worsened dramatically in certain parts of the state in the past week, according to a Times analysis, with some areas particularly hard hit.

In Southern California, weekly coronavirus cases roughly doubled in Riverside and Santa Barbara counties, and across the Central Valley and Silicon Valley.

Thus far, hospitals have not reported strain in two of California’s largest population centers, Los Angeles County and the San Francisco Bay Area.

In a statement to The Times, the California Department of Public Health said that the recent growth in coronavirus-positive hospitalizations has been slower than in past surges. Nonetheless, “a continued increase in cases and hospitalizations may impact the hospital system,” the agency warned.

Here’s an in-depth look at how coronavirus case rates have risen over the past week, according to data that was publicly available as of early Tuesday morning. The state data was released on Friday, and L.A. County’s data was released on Monday.

A rate of 100 or more coronavirus cases for every 100,000 residents is considered a high rate of transmission, the worst tier on a four-level scale as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A week-over-week increase of 100% or more is considered fast, rivaling the pace of increases seen as cases soared during the fall-and-winter Omicron surge.

Statewide

California has gone from 142 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 231 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, a 63% week-over-week increase.

Los Angeles County

L.A. County has gone from 204 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 266 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, a 31% week-over-week increase.

Orange County

Orange County has gone from 91 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 171 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, an 87% week-over-week increase.

Riverside County

Riverside County has gone from 81 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 163 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, a 101% week-over-week increase.

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County has gone from 79 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 147 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, an 85% week-over-week increase.

Ventura County

Ventura County has gone from 109 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 201 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, an 84% week-over-week increase.

Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County has gone from 107 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 228 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, a 112% week-over-week increase.

San Francisco Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area has gone from 208 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 369 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, a 78% week-over-week increase.

San Francisco

San Francisco has gone from 267 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 460 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, a 73% week-over-week increase. San Francisco has the highest case rate of any of California’s 58 counties.

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County, Northern California’s most populous county and the home to Silicon Valley, has gone from 194 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 410 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, a 111% week-over-week increase.

Alameda County

Alameda County has gone from 231 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 368 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, a 59% week-over-week increase.

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County has gone from 178 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 333 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, an 88% week-over-week increase.

San Mateo County

San Mateo County has gone from 249 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 412 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, a 65% week-over-week increase.

San Joaquin Valley

The San Joaquin Valley has gone from 70 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 139 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, a 98% week-over-week increase.

Greater Sacramento

The Greater Sacramento region has gone from 106 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 213 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, a 102% week-over-week increase.

Rural Northern California

Rural Northern California has gone from 76 cases a week for every 100,000 residents to 139 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, an 83% week-over-week increase.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19 Vaccines
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

