What we know about Grand Princess cruise ship docking, coronavirus quarantine and next steps

When is the cruise ship expected to dock?

The Grand Princess cruise ship is expected to dock in Oakland around noon, according to a port spokesperson, and passengers have also heard that is the time they will arrive. One passenger reported at 10:30 a.m. they were close enough to see the Bay Bridge.

It’s “a good day to pack,” the captain announced over the ship’s intercom at 10 a.m., according to passengers.

Passengers with immediate medical needs, which could extend beyond cases of those suspected of having coronavirus, will disembark first. The captain also said those leaving immediately have already received written notification and luggage tags.

How many people are affected?

There are more than 3,500 passengers and crew on the ship, from 54 countries. At least 21 have tested positive for COVID-19, including two passengers and 19 of the 1,100 crew members. Last week, a passenger on a previous Grand Princess trip became the first known California resident to die of the new coronavirus.

Advertisement

Newsletter Get our Coronavirus Today newsletter Sign up for the latest news, best stories and what they mean for you, plus answers to your questions. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

How did the ship prepare for the docking?

Ship personnel, known as “hasty teams,” worked all night conducting medical screenings, waking passengers in the middle of the night as they went. They were covered head to toe in protective gear. It is not yet clear how the ship plans to separate passengers with potential symptoms from those free of symptoms, and those already confirmed to have the virus. To dock the boat, a pilot familiar with the port was brought onboard.

How is the port preparing?

On land, work crews installed fences at an 11-acre site at the Port of Oakland, which sits southeast of the Bay Bridge. Authorities have readied flights and buses to whisk the passengers from the ship to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine.

What are foreign countries doing in preparation?

Canada has dispatched a plan to pick up Canadian passengers of a cruise ship that has confirmed COVID-19 cases onboard. Six Canadians who were on the Grand Princess from Feb. 11 to 21 were confirmed Monday to have the virus. Overall 237 Canadian passengers are onboard the ship, according to Global Affairs Canada.



Advertisement

What will happen to U.S. passengers after the ship docks?

The first focus will be on passengers with immediate medical needs, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday. All passengers will face a 14-day quarantine, in various locations.

The governor expected the operation to take up to three days, but stressed that the situation was “fluid” and could take longer. After medical cases, California residents would be prioritized for disembarkation, the governor said, and be taken to Travis Air Force Base in nearby Solano County.

That is the same base where passengers from the Diamond Princess were recently held after that ship had an outbreak of the virus, and where there has been suspected community spread of COVID-19.

The remainder of American passengers will be sent to military bases in Texas and Georgia, while foreign passengers will be sent to their home countries via charter flights from Oakland International Airport. Newsom stressed those cruise passengers traveling by air would have no contact with regular travelers.

How are passengers onboard handling the coming days and weeks?

“This is all going to be a very new experience, going to a military base in Oakland, getting on what I assume is not going to be a commercial airline or ... going someplace I’ve never been,” said Debbie Loftus, a passenger from Wisconsin, on the ship with elderly parents.

She said she wasn’t sure “what the accommodations are going to be like and how long we’re going to be held there. Yes, it’s a little bit anxiety producing but we’ll handle it minute by minute.”

Will passengers have to pay for this cruise?

No. Earlier, Princess Cruises announced it would offer a full refund to everyone onboard, and a credit for a future cruise.

