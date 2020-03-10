Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Runoff increasingly likely in L.A. County district attorney race

Jackie Lacey
Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
March 10, 2020
8:27 PM
Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey’s share of the vote from last week’s primary election slipped below 50%, moving her further from the mark she needs to avoid a runoff.

The latest vote totals released by the Los Angeles County registrar-recorder on Tuesday in the district attorney’s race found Lacey’s share of the vote slid from 50% to 49.94%. She needs 50% plus one vote to win outright, and is increasingly likely to face a November runoff with the second-place finisher. The registrar’s office estimated 493,450 ballots remain uncounted as of Tuesday evening.

Lacey, a two-term incumbent, was challenged by George Gascon, a former Los Angeles Police Department official and San Francisco district attorney, and Rachel Rossi, a public defender and former congressional aide, to lead the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office. Gascon and Rossi, who both ran on a reform agenda, have captured 27.66% and 22.4% of the vote, respectively, as of Tuesday.

The county registrar will update the vote count Friday.

The race was seen as a test of whether a national movement that has installed progressive, reform-minded candidates in prosecutors’ offices in San Francisco, Philadelphia, Baltimore and other cities would extend to Los Angeles. Despite its left-leaning electorate, the county has historically endorsed a more conservative view of law and order.

Matthew Ormseth
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
